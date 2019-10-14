Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Kevsants87
musicdude2635
GORG3OUZGANSTA
Kellybegonias
Urbanbarbie25
Find Bootylicious nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bootylicious nearby.
Lineage
Products with Bootylicious
Hang tight. We're looking for Bootylicious nearby.