Hybrid

4.9 14 reviews

Bootylicious

Bootylicious

Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle. 

Reviews

14

Avatar for Kevsants87
Member since 2019
Very good balanced high. It was perfect for my ride into work. I was still able to function properly without wanting to take a nap after a couple hours.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for musicdude2635
Member since 2015
Exotic looking flower. It's smell is rather sweet, like a sweet berry. It is great for a social gathering. I smoked this one after a reggae concert and despite all the people around I didn't get any social anxiety.
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for GORG3OUZGANSTA
Member since 2019
it gives you a euphoric high also sleepy sedation
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Kellybegonias
Member since 2019
New favorite. Simultaneously calmed and energized after smoking. Happy head high.
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for Urbanbarbie25
Member since 2018
This has been my go to strain by Friday Fuego. I have Ehlers Danlos which is a debilitating connective tissue disorder. I deal with daily dislocations, nerve pain, fatigue, anxiety, severe nausea, and lack of appetite...you name it I’ve got the symptoms. This is my go to wake and bake and for sure...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Bootylicious

Products with Bootylicious

