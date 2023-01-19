Borderline Extreme
aka Borderliner XTRM, Borderliner Extreme, Borderliner
Borderline Extreme effects are mostly calming.
Borderline Extreme potency is lower THC than average.
Borderline Extreme is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Borderline Extreme - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Borderline Extreme strain effects
Borderline Extreme strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
