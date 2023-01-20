Brain Freeze
Brain Freeze effects are mostly energizing.
Brain Freeze potency is higher THC than average.
Brain Freeze is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, energetic, and aroused. Brain Freeze has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Brain Freeze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Brain Freeze strain effects
Brain Freeze strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
