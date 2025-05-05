Breakfast of Champions
Breakfast of Champions is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Breakfast of Champions is a cross of the strains Strawberry Gary x Cereal Milk. Breakfast of Champions is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Breakfast of Champions is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Breakfast of Champions strain effects
Breakfast of Champions strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Breakfast of Champions strain reviews(3)
d........4
May 5, 2025
M........b
April 13, 2025
r........8
July 6, 2025
Happy
Talkative