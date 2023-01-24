Strawberry Gary
No reviews or effects reported yet
Strawberry Gary is a cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix from Gary Payton x Red Pop. The Strawberry Gary weed strain smells sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity, and has hybrid effects. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
