HybridTHC 18%CBD

Brooklyn Sunrise

Brooklyn Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Diesel and NYAK. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Brooklyn Sunrise is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, the average price of Brooklyn Sunrise typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Brooklyn Sunrise’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brooklyn Sunrise, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight