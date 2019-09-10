ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A heavy-hitting cultivar from Buddha Seeds, Buddha Syrup is a sweet and fruity cross that brings together indica genetics to create an autoflowering delight. The flavor takes on a fruity profile with notes of ginger and elderberry. Its thick smoke and high make Buddha Syrup a great strain for those seeking relief or an increased appetite.

