A heavy-hitting cultivar from Buddha Seeds, Buddha Syrup is a sweet and fruity cross that brings together indica genetics to create an autoflowering delight. The flavor takes on a fruity profile with notes of ginger and elderberry. Its thick smoke and high make Buddha Syrup a great strain for those seeking relief or an increased appetite.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Buddha Syrup nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Buddha Syrup nearby.
Products with Buddha Syrup
Hang tight. We're looking for Buddha Syrup nearby.