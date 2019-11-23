A workhorse strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Budzilla is a cross of G13 and Skunk #14. Buds grow big and dense and have a flavor profile of skunky and hazy terpenes. The high leans toward the creative and inspirational side of things. Give Budzilla a shot if you are looking to get out and enjoy the sun and daydream the afternoon away.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Budzilla nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Budzilla nearby.
Lineage
Products with Budzilla
Hang tight. We're looking for Budzilla nearby.