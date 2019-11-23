ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A workhorse strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Budzilla is a cross of G13 and Skunk #14. Buds grow big and dense and have a flavor profile of skunky and hazy terpenes. The high leans toward the creative and inspirational side of things. Give Budzilla a shot if you are looking to get out and enjoy the sun and daydream the afternoon away.

Member since 2019
I dry vape this herb in the evening using either the DaVinci MIQRO or Arizer ArGo. It is relaxing while easing chronic pain a nice way to end a long day. It also helps relieve restless legs for a better more restful sleep. It can help during the day with light use but too much and you will want t...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

G13 Haze
