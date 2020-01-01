ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Buford might be a small city in Alabama but the potent Buford OG has a big flavor, crossing Sour Kush and Rare Dankness #1 from Rare Dankness Seed Bank. Most phenotypes put out lemon and lime OG Kush flavors, though others put out more of an orange and tangerine flavor, and all may have calming effects.

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Kush
parent
Strain
Buford OG

