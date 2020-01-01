Buford might be a small city in Alabama but the potent Buford OG has a big flavor, crossing Sour Kush and Rare Dankness #1 from Rare Dankness Seed Bank. Most phenotypes put out lemon and lime OG Kush flavors, though others put out more of an orange and tangerine flavor, and all may have calming effects.
