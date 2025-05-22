Wow! This strain packs a punch! Has a very gassy and herbal aroma before the grind. When you grind it up, you get Gas, Licorice and Citrus notes. The smoke is fairly smooth and has a more peppery taste to it. The affects surprised me with a light floaty feeling high that has a relaxing body tingle. Doesn’t give you dumb dumb brain and I would call it a functioning indica.