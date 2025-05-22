Bulletproof
Bulletproof effects are mostly energizing.
Bulletproof is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Bulletproof is a cross of the strains Reckless Rainbow x Next Level. Bulletproof is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Bulletproof is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Bulletproof strain effects
Bulletproof strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bulletproof strain reviews(2)
r........0
May 22, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
s........7
May 2, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry