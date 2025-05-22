Bulletproof reviews
Bulletproof strain effects
Bulletproof strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........0
May 22, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Great after work smoke!
s........7
May 2, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Wow! This strain packs a punch! Has a very gassy and herbal aroma before the grind. When you grind it up, you get Gas, Licorice and Citrus notes. The smoke is fairly smooth and has a more peppery taste to it. The affects surprised me with a light floaty feeling high that has a relaxing body tingle. Doesn’t give you dumb dumb brain and I would call it a functioning indica.