HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Butch
Butch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Breath with Bear Creek Kush. This strain has a complex terpene profile, with flavors of blueberries, limes, and gas. Butch is known to provide relaxing effects.
