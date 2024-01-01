stock photo similar to Bx Chop’D Cheeze
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Bx Chop’D Cheeze

aka Bx Chop NYC, Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll

Bx Chop’D Cheeze, also known as Bx Chop NYC and Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Money Trees NY and made from a genetic cross of Mulanje Gold X Meat Sickle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bx Chop’D Cheeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Bx Chop’D Cheeze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bx Chop’D Cheeze products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bx Chop’D Cheeze near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight