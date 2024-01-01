stock photo similar to Bx Chop’D Cheeze
Bx Chop’D Cheeze
aka Bx Chop NYC, Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll
write a review
Bx Chop’D Cheeze, also known as Bx Chop NYC and Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Money Trees NY and made from a genetic cross of Mulanje Gold X Meat Sickle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bx Chop’D Cheeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bx Chop’D CheezeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bx Chop’D Cheeze products near you
Similar to Bx Chop’D Cheeze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—