Hybrid

C-Note

aka C Note

C-Note is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Decibel Gardens from a genetic cross of Gelato 41 x Blue Gelato. This strain embodies the classic Gelato qualities—frosty, purple buds, cookie and gas terps, and euphoric effects—with a touch of DJ Short’s classic blueberry twang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed C-Note, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

