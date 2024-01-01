stock photo similar to C-Note
C-Note
aka C Note
write a review
C-Note is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Decibel Gardens from a genetic cross of Gelato 41 x Blue Gelato. This strain embodies the classic Gelato qualities—frosty, purple buds, cookie and gas terps, and euphoric effects—with a touch of DJ Short’s classic blueberry twang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed C-Note, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to C-NoteOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop C-Note products near you
Similar to C-Note near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—