Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Caboose

Caboose

A spin-off of an old favorite, Caboose was bred by The Strain Hunters by crossing Trainwreck and Salmon Creek Big Bud. This award-winning strain is known for its quality bud production that’s backed by a sweet, floral blossom terpene profile. The high may leave you feeling stoned and relaxed, making it a great strain for a quick evening stroll before bed.

 

Reviews

1

Avatar for RennoM
Member since 2019
Different, all around....
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxed
