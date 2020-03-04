ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cakewalk from Plantworks is a phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. These genetics produce a THC-dominant strain with a Cookies-like terpene profile, complete with sweet and spicy flavors resembling its OG heritage. A THC powerhouse with potent effects, Cakewalk is best consumed by experienced smokers.

Cakewalk by Kings Garden is an Indica Dominate Hybrid containing 27% THC. Super hard fern green buds with light golden undertones. Pistils are cider orange and small sugary trichomes cover the buds. Scent and flavor is a sweet dough and spicy pine. Very nice body high causing calm physical sedation....
HappyRelaxedSleepy
True OG
GSC
