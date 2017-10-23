ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cali Gold
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cali Gold

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 63 reviews

Cali Gold

aka California Gold

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 63 reviews

Cali Gold

This indica-dominant California strain will have you thinking about taking a hike in the woods with its clean, green grass smell that has hints of herbs. The potent smell is actually the first thing many users notice about Cali Gold and the taste pulls in notes of citrus, bringing to mind lemongrass. This strain is a cross between Jah OG Kush and DS Gold. The plants also look impressive, with bulky, crystalline buds. Effects tend to be body relaxing but not completely sedative, so that hike may just be a possibility.

Effects

Show all

40 people reported 407 effects
Happy 65%
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 55%
Uplifted 50%
Hungry 37%
Depression 42%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 37%
Headaches 25%
Paranoid 17%
Anxious 15%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

63

write a review

Find Cali Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cali Gold nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Cali Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cali Gold nearby.

Most popular in