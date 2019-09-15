ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred in Amsterdam with a nod to California’s legalization, California Gold crosses a few different classic California genetics. Trichomes are gooey with an amber color that resembles honey, while buds put out tropical, citrus, lemon, and mango flavors and aromas. Its clear-headed body high will give your mind a rest.

 

Let me try to do this one justice. California Gold, this is one happy, relaxing, energetic, mind boggling high. Having trouble focusing, but not totally out of it. Heavy head feel, citrus taste, definitely not for the novice. The buds are fluffy, and sticky. I can feel it in my legs and arms. Good...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
