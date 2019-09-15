Bred in Amsterdam with a nod to California’s legalization, California Gold crosses a few different classic California genetics. Trichomes are gooey with an amber color that resembles honey, while buds put out tropical, citrus, lemon, and mango flavors and aromas. Its clear-headed body high will give your mind a rest.
