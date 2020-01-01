ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. California Orange Cheese
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of California Orange Cheese
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

California Orange Cheese

California Orange Cheese

Big Buddha Seeds brings California Orange Cheese to life by crossing their own Big Buddha Cheese with California Orange. The plant produces a fruity and hashy aroma with an orange candy and citrus flavor profile that is complemented by a euphoric high, making California Orange Cheese great for conversation and pleasant social interactions.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find California Orange Cheese nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry California Orange Cheese nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
California Orange
parent
Strain
California Orange Cheese

Products with California Orange Cheese

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for California Orange Cheese nearby.

Most popular in