Big Buddha Seeds brings California Orange Cheese to life by crossing their own Big Buddha Cheese with California Orange. The plant produces a fruity and hashy aroma with an orange candy and citrus flavor profile that is complemented by a euphoric high, making California Orange Cheese great for conversation and pleasant social interactions.
