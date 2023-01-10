Candy Cake
Candy Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Candy Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Candy Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and uplifted. Candy Cake has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Candy Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Candy Cake strain effects
Candy Cake strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
