Candy Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Cream.
Candy Cream strain effects
Candy Cream strain flavors
Candy Cream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Candy Cream reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Candy Cream
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in