Candy Glue
Candy Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Zkittlez. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. Candy Glue is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Candy Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
