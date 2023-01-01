stock photo similar to Candy Jam
Hybrid

Candy Jam

Candy Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Rain and Jealousy. This strain is unknown in its sativa and indica percentages. Candy Jam is a sweet and floral strain that has a nutty and spicy aftertaste. Candy Jam is unknown in its THC percentage, making this strain an ideal choice for brave cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, Candy Jam features flavors like sweet, floral, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Candy Jam is a rare and mysterious strain that will make you feel like you’re tasting a jam made of candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Candy Jam

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Candy Jam products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Candy Jam near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Candy Jam strain reviews6

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight