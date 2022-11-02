Candy Rain
Candy Rain effects are mostly energizing.
Candy Rain potency is higher THC than average.
Candy Rain is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Gelato. Bred by Cookies Fam Genetics, Candy Rain is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Rain effects make them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Rain when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Candy Rain features an aroma of pungent citrus with a flavor profile of fruity berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Candy Rain sensations
Candy Rain helps with
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
