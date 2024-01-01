stock photo similar to Candy Puffy
Hybrid

Candy Puffy

Candy Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Candy Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Zawtz. We are still learning about Candy Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

