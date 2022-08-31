Ready to try this strain?
Zawtz is a modern Zkittlez cross from top breeder Cannarado. It's a three-way cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie Xiii Og. According to Cannarado, "Zawtz came from a selection of 30 Zkittlez/Gelatti/LouieXIII seeds I made 3-4 years ago. It wasn't the biggest or prettiest of the lot but the smoke outshined most things in the garden. She brings a potent candied lemon/lime gas profile that coats your mouth on the exhale. If you like candy gas kush weed this is your E-ticket to happiness!"
