Candy Splash
Candy Splash
CSp
Hybrid
write a review
Candy Splash is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Candy Splash is a cross of the strains Halloween Candy x Milk & Cookies. Candy Splash is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Candy Splash is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Candy SplashOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Candy Splash strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Candy Splash products near you
Similar to Candy Splash near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews