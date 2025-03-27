Candy Splash reviews
Candy Splash strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........4
March 27, 2025
Absolute 🔥 by The Standard in Missouri. A new favorite. Not for beginners...it's a real heavy hitter.