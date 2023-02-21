Cannon Beach Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Cannon Beach Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Cannon Beach Cookies is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and uplifted. Cannon Beach Cookies has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cannon Beach Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cannon Beach Cookies strain effects
Cannon Beach Cookies strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Spasticity
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
