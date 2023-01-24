Capone reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Capone.
Capone strain effects
Capone strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Capone reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Capone
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in