Cartel Cut

Cartel Cut is a 2023 cannabis strain grown in Humboldt County, CA, and beyond. The Cartel Cut weed strain looks and smells like an improved OG Kush, with large, dense, green, resinous nugs and a dank, peppery, piney smell. We're still learning more about Cartel Cut, so leave a review.

