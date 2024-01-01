stock photo similar to Case OG
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Case OG

Case OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Case OG has an unknown THC percentage, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Case OG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Case OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Case OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Case OG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Case OG products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Case OG near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight