Cashmere
Cashmere effects are mostly calming.
Cashmere potency is higher THC than average.
Cashmere is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, giggly, and hungry. Cashmere has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cashmere, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cashmere sensations
Cashmere helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
