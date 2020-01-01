ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cheddarwurst

Cheddarwurst

The first strain in the Cheddar lineup by Alphakronik Genes, Cheddarwurst is a cross of late-’80s UK strain Exodus Cheese and Spacedawg. Noted as one of their strongest strains, Cheddarwurst will floor you after it fills your senses with a sweet, skunky, and creamy flavor profile.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheddarwurst

