The first strain in the Cheddar lineup by Alphakronik Genes, Cheddarwurst is a cross of late-’80s UK strain Exodus Cheese and Spacedawg. Noted as one of their strongest strains, Cheddarwurst will floor you after it fills your senses with a sweet, skunky, and creamy flavor profile.
