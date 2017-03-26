ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.

36 people reported 360 effects
Euphoric 72%
Relaxed 61%
Uplifted 58%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 38%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 50%
Pain 44%
PTSD 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Snow Dog
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Space Dawg
Strain child
Cheddarwurst
child

