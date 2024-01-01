stock photo similar to Cheetah Puffs
Hybrid

Cheetah Puffs

Cheetah Puffs is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Cheetah Puffs is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cheetah Piss. We are still learning about Cheetah Puffs' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheetah Puffs, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

