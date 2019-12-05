ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cheetah Piss
Hybrid

Cheetah Piss

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

Lineage

The Original Lemonnade
London Poundcake
Cheetah Piss

