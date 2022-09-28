Chem Trails
aka Chemtrails
Chem Trails potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Trails, also known as Chemtrails,, is a hybrid weed strain. Chem Trails has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Trails, before let us know! Leave a review.
