Cherry Cobbler
Cherry Cobbler effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Cobbler potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Cobbler is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Cherry Cobbler has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Cobbler, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
