HybridTHC 17%CBD

Cherry Cough

Cherry Cough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Nigerian Lemon. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. Cherry Cough is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Cough typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Cough’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Cough, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



