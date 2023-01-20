Cherry Haze
Cherry Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Haze is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Purple Haze and Cherry Bomb. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Cherry Haze has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry Haze strain effects
Cherry Haze strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
