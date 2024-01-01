stock photo similar to Cherry Impossible
Cherry Impossible
Cherry Impossible is a hybrid cannabis bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Adonai x Cherry Kush. This is a versatile, resilient strain that thrives in just about any growing environment. Cherry Impossible grows into vibrant purple buds with green accents and orange pistils; its aroma blends notes of cherry, melon, and tar. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Impossible, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
