Hybrid

4.1 338 reviews

Cherry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

Effects

Happy 60%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 34%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Cherry Kush
First strain child
Cherry Grapefruit
child
Second strain child
Cherry Diesel
child

