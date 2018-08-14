- Peppery
- Hoppy
- Herbal
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
338
Find Cherry Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with Cherry Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Kush nearby.