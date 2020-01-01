With both Cookie Fam and Lumpy’s in California putting out Cherry Meringue, genetics can vary. With unknown origins, this heavy strain is noted for its sweet cherry terpene profile and ridiculously dense and rich purple-hued buds. Additionally, it is known for having an even-keeled high.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Cherry Meringue nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Meringue nearby.
Products with Cherry Meringue
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Meringue nearby.