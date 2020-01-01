ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the Bay Area clone-only strain Cherry Pie with Joseph OG, Cherry Puff brings both quality potency and flavor. Consumers can expect oily trichomes that put out a cherry aroma alongside kush gas notes that are thick and delicious. As for the high, expect to be outright baked and in a daze.

Lineage

Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
