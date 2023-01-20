Grateful Puff
Grateful Puff effects are mostly energizing.
Grateful Puff potency is higher THC than average.
Grateful Puff is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grateful Breath and Cherry Puff. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and tingly. Grateful Puff has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grateful Puff, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grateful Puff
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Grateful Puff strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grateful Puff products near you
Similar to Grateful Puff near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—