Cherry Tree
Cherry Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Tree is reported to have 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Cherry Tree features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Tree typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Tree's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Tree, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
