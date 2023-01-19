Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate Covered Strawberries effects are mostly calming.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries potency is lower THC than average.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, giggly, and sleepy. Chocolate Covered Strawberries has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries strain effects
Chocolate Covered Strawberries strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
