Sativa

3.7 11 reviews

Chocolate Thunder

aka Chocolate Thunder Fuck, Choco Thunder

Chocolate Thunder

When you combine the sweet cocoa flavor of Chocolope with the strength and potency of Alaskan Thunder Fuck, you get none other than Chocolate Thunder. This clear-headed, active sativa may be all you need to inspire creativity or promote concentration, and patients will appreciate its ability to dull symptoms without fogging mental faculties. True to its name, Chocolate Thunder has a subtle sweet, earthy aroma similar to that of chocolate.

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
parent
Strain
Chocolate Thunder

