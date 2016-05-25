When you combine the sweet cocoa flavor of Chocolope with the strength and potency of Alaskan Thunder Fuck, you get none other than Chocolate Thunder. This clear-headed, active sativa may be all you need to inspire creativity or promote concentration, and patients will appreciate its ability to dull symptoms without fogging mental faculties. True to its name, Chocolate Thunder has a subtle sweet, earthy aroma similar to that of chocolate.
