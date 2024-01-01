stock photo similar to Chromaflair
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Chromaflair

Chromaflair is a 2024 strain by major breeder Cannarado of Colorado. It's part of a lineup of Zelatti (Z x Gelatti) crosses that showcase Cannarado further working Z and Gelatti. Cannarado describes it as "chunky, mouth-staining, candy fuel terps with great amounts of resin."


Chromaflair is a cross of Carbon Fiber x Zelatti. Carbon Fiber is a cookies type strain that's so dark it can be black. Zelatti has tons of aroma and flavor from the Z and Gelatti.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Chromaflair

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Chromaflair products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Chromaflair near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chromaflair strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Chromaflair strain genetics